Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
msn.com

30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
businesspartnermagazine.com

How to Start a Laundromat Business in 2023

You have a dream of owning a successful business, and you’ve decided that opening up a laundromat is the perfect way to make that happen. But now it’s time to get down to business: How do you start a laundromat from scratch by finding the right location, promoting it, and choosing laundromat payment systems? Luckily, there are plenty of resources available online for aspiring laundromat owners who want to learn how to start their businesses. In this article, we’ll walk through the steps of starting a laundromat business so you can launch your dream today!
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
AboutLawsuits.com

Gas Can Flame Mitigation Devices Required Under New CPSC Safety Standard

Federal safety officials have finalized a series of new mandatory safety standards, which will require gas can flame mitigation devices to prevent vapors from catching on fire and traveling back into the gas canister. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the new gas can requirements on January 17,...
Money

Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine

Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
click orlando

Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap?

A trip through the car wash usually has your vehicle sparkling clean, but not everyone has the time and money for that sort of thing. Cleaning your car yourself can be a good alternative, but just be careful that you don’t use Dawn dish soap. According to Carwash Country, these types of soaps can do some damage over time.
FLORIDA STATE
BHG

How Often Should You Change Your Home's Furnace Filter?

There are many tasks that need to be checked off your home maintenance list on a regular basis. Shoveling snow, mowing the lawn, and sweeping floors are just a few examples of basic home duties that help ensure your home is both functional and comfortable. Another crucial home maintenance job...
moneysavingmom.com

Cut Your Grocery Bill Challenge (Week 2)

We’re kicking off the year with an 8-week Cut Your Grocery Bill Challenge. I’ll be sharing a weekly post here every Thursday with a task or challenge for you to complete/focus on to help you weak, improve, or overall your grocery budget. My hope is that we can...
HowStuffWorks

How to Wash a Weighted Blanket

People use weighted blankets — also known as heavy blankets — to improve sleep and minimize tensions like anxiety and stress. Weighted blankets weigh anywhere from 5 to 30 pounds (2.2 to 13. 6 kilograms) and are available in myriad fabrics. The weight comes from the blanket fillers:...

