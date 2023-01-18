Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Thursday Evening 1/19/23
Homer’s Library Advisory Board unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold a decision to keep 55 books in the children’s section of the public library; and Peter Ribbens was appointed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Tuesday night to temporarily fill the seat left vacant by Jesse Bjorkman, who was sworn into the Alaska State Senate.
kbbi.org
Tuesday Evening 1/17/23
Homer’s Library Advisory Board will meet tonight to decide the fate of 55 books community members petitioned to have removed from the public library’s children section last summer; on Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet is continuing to stand down, saying they still haven’t come to an agreement with local processors on price.
kbbi.org
Tuesday Morning 1/17/23
KBBI's Desiree Hagen sat down with Alaska State Senate President, Gary Stevens to talk about his legislative priorities. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s...
kbbi.org
Homer’s Library Advisory Board upholds decision to keep LGBTQ books in children’s section
On Tuesday, Homer’s Library Advisory Board unanimously voted to uphold a decision to keep 55 books in the children’s section of the public library. The decision follows a months-long debate over the future of children and young adult titles that largely feature LGBTQ themes. In July, Library Director...
kbbi.org
EMT and firefighter shortages at the Homer Volunteer Fire Department
Homer’s fire department continues to face an EMT and firefighter shortage — a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us for a discussion with Deputy Chief Joe Kahles and EMS Assistant Chief Samantha Cunningham from the Homer Fire Department, and Deputy Chief Eric Schultz from Kachemak Emergency Services to discuss the issue and upcoming trainings.
kbbi.org
Car Talk: Homer is working to become more friendly to people-powered transit
On Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus. The organization is part of a national grassroots movement working to address the impacts of climate change on a local level. In 2020, Homer Drawdown’s first project centered on understanding and preserving Homer’s unique...
Comments / 0