Homer’s Library Advisory Board will meet tonight to decide the fate of 55 books community members petitioned to have removed from the public library’s children section last summer; on Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet is continuing to stand down, saying they still haven’t come to an agreement with local processors on price.

HOMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO