A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO