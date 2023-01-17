Read full article on original website
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
Report: GM considering $30,000 small electric pickup
General Motors is said to be considering adding a compact electric pickup to its lineup, as one of several models that might be priced at less than $30,000. That’s according to a report Thursday from Automotive News, which claims to have seen the pickup at GM’s “affordable EV design studio” in Warren, Michigan.
Ant Anstead and Hiroyuki Sanada learn the ins and outs of Mazda’s 2024 CX-90
Mazda is preparing to launch a flagship SUV at the end of this month in the form of the 2024 CX-90. Recently, celebrity mechanic Ant Anstead and actor and martial arts expert Hiroyuki Sanada were invited to check out the SUV and learn about many of the motivations behind its design, which Mazda has highlighted in a teaser video released on Thursday.
Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas
Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque’s special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
