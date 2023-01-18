ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India wins toss and opts to bat against New Zealand

 2 days ago
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India has won the toss and has opted to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand.

This is a three-match ODI series, with the second and third matches to be played in Raipur and Indore, respectively. It will be followed by another three-match T20 contest between these two sides.

Lokesh Rahul and Axar Patel are missing for India in this series. The duo have been given time off for family commitments after the Sri Lanka series.

Ishan Kishan comes into the Indian eleven in place of Rahul. He will keep wickets, but will bat in the middle order. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue to open the innings.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur takes Axar Patel’s spot in the team. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar also retain their spots ahead of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Umran Malik.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of this series with a back injury. Suryakumar Yadav benefits from his absence and continues in the Indian middle order.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back after being rested from the third ODI against Sri Lanka. India beat Sri Lanka 3-0.

For New Zealand, senior players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been rested entirely from these six games. Tom Latham leads the Kiwis in Williamson’s absence.

Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner are included in place of Williamson and Southee.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi is ruled out from this game with an ankle injury suffered in Pakistan.

The Black Caps beat Pakistan 2-1 in their recent ODI series.

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad should provide an even contest between bat and ball. Spin could be handy in the second innings, with dew not expected to make an impact.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

