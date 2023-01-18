Predators face the Blues in Central Division play

Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday.

St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues are 19-4-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville is 20-17-6 overall with a 4-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators are seventh in league play serving 10.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 6-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 18 goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.