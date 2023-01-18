ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chicago visits Philadelphia after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-19-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blackhawks took down the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Philadelphia has gone 10-10-1 in home games and 19-19-7 overall. The Flyers have a 17-4-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago has an 11-26-4 record overall and a 3-11-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a -58 scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 152 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Max Domi has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back), Ivan Provorov: day to day (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

