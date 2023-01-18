ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken have a 14-4-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New Jersey has gone 18-2-1 in road games and 29-12-3 overall. The Devils have a +40 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 115 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has 17 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 10 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored 11 goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team

The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Sabres overcome Sorokin's 42 saves, defeat Islanders in OT

BUFFALO -- Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday. Cozens scored on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin lofted a stretch pass to him. "That was a crazy pass," Cozens said. "We just...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy