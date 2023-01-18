ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ducks come into matchup with the Blue Jackets on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (12-28-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their five-game slide with a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 13-28-2 overall and 10-14-1 in home games. The Blue Jackets are 10-15-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Anaheim is 4-15-4 on the road and 12-28-5 overall. The Ducks have gone 6-13-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has six assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Ducks: Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

