Raleigh, NC

Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild’s 4-2 win.

Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a 27-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes are 23-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota has a 25-14-4 record overall and a 12-6-3 record on the road. The Wild are 21-6-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting. Spurgeon led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Hurricanes. Max Pacioretty has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 25 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Sam Steel has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

