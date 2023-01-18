ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout.

Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its home ice. The Coyotes are 5-15-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington is 11-9-3 in road games and 24-17-6 overall. The Capitals have gone 11-3-4 in games they convert at least one power play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Coyotes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 31 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 11 Arizona uses revamped lineup to roll over USC 81-66

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Frustrated with another offensive letdown, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd decided he was going to shake up the starting lineup. Before pulling the trigger, Lloyd wanted to run it by his team. They were all for it and it couldn’t have worked out much better. Courtney Ramey scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 11 Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat Southern California 81-66 on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
FOX Sports

Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings leave Vegas with much-needed victory, 3-2 over Golden Knights

The Red Wings salvaged what had been disappointing road trip Thursday with a badly needed victory. The Wings went into Vegas and defeated the Golden Knights 3-2, getting their first victory on a three-game road trip. The Wings earned three of six points on the trip (loss in Denver, shootout...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Predators face the Blues in Central Division play

Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Philadelphia for Flyers Matchup

Chicago will begin their first of two away games this weekend. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After winning four of their last five home games, the Blackhawks go on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers. RECAP. An overtime game-winning...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy