Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The higher snow totals will be across the Taconics. Portions of the Capital Region and Helderbergs may receive and inch or two. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and central and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will persist today. Snow accumulations will be greatest over the higher terrain, with up to an inch or two possible this morning impacting the commute.
