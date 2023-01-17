GOSHEN, Ind. — Drew Hogan, a first-year on the men's track and field team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for January 9 - January 16!. Hogan was a part of 14 of Goshen's 22 points scored on Saturday at the Sen Brady Alumni Invite held at Trine University. He placed third of 18 in the 600 meters, coming in at a time of 1:25.86. In the 1000 meters, he finished in 2:38.70 to place fourth of 19. He was also a part of the 4x400 meter relay team with Anthony Roberts, Jordan Garlinger, and Kevin Liddell that placed sixth in the event to pick up three points.

