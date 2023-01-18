Who is the Detroit Lions’ highest-graded player of 2022?. Who is the Detroit Lions’ biggest surprise of 2022?. The 2022 NFL season is in the books for the Detroit Lions, and though they came up just short of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, they had some bright spots along the way. In fact, the Lions had quite a few players have solid seasons. Pro Football Focus recently released an article where they took a look at the “highest-graded” and “biggest surprise” of the 2022 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO