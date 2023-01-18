Read full article on original website
Related
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
BBC
Peru protests: New President Boluarte faces genocide inquiry
Peru's top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into President Dina Boluarte and key ministers over weeks of clashes that have left dozens of people dead. The officials are being investigated on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Violence erupted after ex-President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December for...
France 24
Breaking down Peru's political unrest
Peru has been rocked by violent protests since early December. Back then, Pedro Castillo, the leftist president who had vowed to tackle the country's poverty and inequality, attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. The move was widely condemned as unconstitutional and Castillo was arrested and replaced by his vice-president, Dina Boluarte. But her future as president is now in jeopardy too, with thousands of protesters in Lima calling on her to resign. In this special edition, we take a closer look at Peru's political unrest and speak to Peruvian political analyst Gonzalo Banda.
US News and World Report
Thousands March on Peru's Capital as Unrest Spreads, Building Set Ablaze
LIMA (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters in Peru, many from the country's heavily indigenous south, descended on Lima, the capital, on Thursday, angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month and calling for sweeping change. Police estimated the march at around 3,500 people, but others speculated it attracted...
Protests move into Peru’s capital, met by tear gas and smoke
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of protesters demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte poured into Peru's capital, clashing with police who fired tear gas. Many came from remote regions, where dozens have died in unrest that has gripped the country since Peru's first leader from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says
Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo
Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Stolen Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus showing eerie green priest returned to Egypt from US museum
AN Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus has been returned to Egypt from a US museum after officials discovered it was stolen. The sarcophagus is said to have been looted from Egypt and ended up at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, Texas. Egyptian authorities sought to get the 9.5 feet sarcophagus back...
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Jamaica's Prime Minister Tells Government To 'Move Ahead With Speed' To Become Republic
The transition would mean removing King Charles III — Jamaica's current monarch — as head of state.
Bodies of Two Stowaways Found Dead in Landing Gear of South American Plane Shortly After Landing in Colombia
The dead bodies of two stowaways were found in the landing gear of an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by the Colombia-based airline Avianca shortly after the aircraft arrived in Bogota on Friday night, aviation officials and the airline have confirmed. The five-year-old single-aisle aircraft had just operated Avianca flight AV116,...
Tampa Bay has a stake in Haiti’s unrest. Here’s why. | Column
Haiti is in crisis. The anarchy — and gang-related violence of killing, kidnapping and rape — is almost unimaginable. And, yet, it’s easy to write off Haiti as a distant issue when Tampa Bay faces so many problems of its own, literally close to home. But whether...
Mexican president says he’ll consider ‘El Chapo’ request
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for...
House Democrats urge Biden to kick Bolsonaro out of country amid election unrest in Brazil
House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week as his supporters attacked the nation's capital.
Peru's top prosecutor launches inquiry into president and top ministers after deadly protests
Peru's top prosecutor's office launched an inquiry Tuesday into new President Dina Boluarte and senior cabinet ministers over deadly clashes that have swept the country following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.
Videos Show Deadly Fight Between Workers at Metal Plant
Several dozen workers were arrested in the aftermath, Indonesian authorities said.
Comments / 0