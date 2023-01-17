The rainy cold does little to dampen the overwhelming sense of urgency in Alaska’s capital city. My Monday flight to Juneau is packed with members of our state’s political class: legislators, lobbyists, and even Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) have all folded themselves into cramped airplane seats, en route to the start of the 33rd session of the Alaska Legislature. Sideways rain batters the windows as the plane drops through a thick cloud bank and touches down on the runway at the edge of the Mendenhall Wetlands.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO