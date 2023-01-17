Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
A warming climate is changing how drought plays out in Southeast Alaska
The fall of 2016 ushered in a historic drought for Southeast Alaska. Hot, dry summers wreaked havoc on subsistence crops like wild berries. Warmer waters disrupted salmon hatcheries in Juneau. And in 2018, about twice as many fires burned in the Tongass as what’s typical. By 2019, the U.S....
ktoo.org
A tiny Juneau lot is the latest battleground in a dispute over tribal sovereignty
A small, vacant lot in downtown Juneau is at the center of a dispute between the state of Alaska and the U.S. Department of the Interior. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska to protect traditional lands.
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
Locals only: Alaska Airlines constituent fares are back
Jan. 17 is the first day of the 2023 Alaska legislative session in Juneau. For Alaskans who want to travel to Juneau to speak with their lawmakers or observe proceedings, Alaska Airlines has returned with the one-time 30% discount off a 3-day advance or 7-day advance coach fare to the state capital.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Day 1 of the legislative session
The rainy cold does little to dampen the overwhelming sense of urgency in Alaska’s capital city. My Monday flight to Juneau is packed with members of our state’s political class: legislators, lobbyists, and even Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) have all folded themselves into cramped airplane seats, en route to the start of the 33rd session of the Alaska Legislature. Sideways rain batters the windows as the plane drops through a thick cloud bank and touches down on the runway at the edge of the Mendenhall Wetlands.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It feels like a family member has come home’: Stolen Tlingit regalia returned to Juneau resident
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a heartwarming ending to what was a heartbreaking scenario — the traditional Tlingit regalia that had been missing since a burglary over the holidays has been returned to its rightful owner. Taija Revels was desperate for answers after she returned to her Juneau...
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media post by Colony High School Principal raises concerns
According to Revels, a person who wished to remain anonymous purchased the regalia from a group of individuals who were selling items in downtown Juneau. After bringing it home, a friend of the anonymous person said he recognized the garments from media coverage. NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward...
marketplace.org
Alaskan siblings challenge Native knockoffs with their own Indigenous designs
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. When you grow up in a tourist town inundated with inauthentic, mass-produced souvenirs meant to...
ktoo.org
Juneau womanʼs stolen regalia has been returned anonymously
More than two weeks after a Juneau woman’s regalia was stolen from her home, she says it’s been returned anonymously by someone who refused the reward she offered. “My family and I cannot thank this anonymous person enough,” Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels said in a Facebook post. “They know who they are, and I am forever grateful to them,”
