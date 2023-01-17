ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

ktoo.org

A warming climate is changing how drought plays out in Southeast Alaska

The fall of 2016 ushered in a historic drought for Southeast Alaska. Hot, dry summers wreaked havoc on subsistence crops like wild berries. Warmer waters disrupted salmon hatcheries in Juneau. And in 2018, about twice as many fires burned in the Tongass as what’s typical. By 2019, the U.S....
Must Read Alaska

Locals only: Alaska Airlines constituent fares are back

Jan. 17 is the first day of the 2023 Alaska legislative session in Juneau. For Alaskans who want to travel to Juneau to speak with their lawmakers or observe proceedings, Alaska Airlines has returned with the one-time 30% discount off a 3-day advance or 7-day advance coach fare to the state capital.
alaskalandmine.com

Dispatches from Juneau: Day 1 of the legislative session

The rainy cold does little to dampen the overwhelming sense of urgency in Alaska’s capital city. My Monday flight to Juneau is packed with members of our state’s political class: legislators, lobbyists, and even Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) have all folded themselves into cramped airplane seats, en route to the start of the 33rd session of the Alaska Legislature. Sideways rain batters the windows as the plane drops through a thick cloud bank and touches down on the runway at the edge of the Mendenhall Wetlands.
alaskasnewssource.com

Social media post by Colony High School Principal raises concerns

According to Revels, a person who wished to remain anonymous purchased the regalia from a group of individuals who were selling items in downtown Juneau. After bringing it home, a friend of the anonymous person said he recognized the garments from media coverage. NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward...
ktoo.org

Juneau womanʼs stolen regalia has been returned anonymously

More than two weeks after a Juneau woman’s regalia was stolen from her home, she says it’s been returned anonymously by someone who refused the reward she offered. “My family and I cannot thank this anonymous person enough,” Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels said in a Facebook post. “They know who they are, and I am forever grateful to them,”
