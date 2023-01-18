Nothing is better than the versatility of chicken. And though it can be a tricky protein to know everything about and sometimes scary to cook, it's good to know what is going on with the fan-favorite meat. Finding a whole chicken that you can take apart and freeze for however long you want can be a great way to save money and keep stress at bay. However, if you eat undercooked chicken there may be high risks of bacterial contamination like salmonella per the CDC.

6 DAYS AGO