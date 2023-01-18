ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Mashed

How Long Does Frozen Chicken Really Last In The Freezer?

Nothing is better than the versatility of chicken. And though it can be a tricky protein to know everything about and sometimes scary to cook, it's good to know what is going on with the fan-favorite meat. Finding a whole chicken that you can take apart and freeze for however long you want can be a great way to save money and keep stress at bay. However, if you eat undercooked chicken there may be high risks of bacterial contamination like salmonella per the CDC.
foodsafetynews.com

Study finds spice containers pose contamination risk during food preparation

A new study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has shown that consumers may need to rethink how they handle their spice containers. The study found that spice containers can easily and often become cross-contaminated with pathogens during food preparation. The study,...
msn.com

You Might Want to Throw Away Your Leftover Rice

If you're looking to do some advance meal prep in the new year, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But you might want to rethink eating that leftover rice after a few days. You could be saving your stomach from food poisoning.
Mashed

Tom Colicchio's New Chicken Brand Is Repurposing Surplus Food

Over the past decade, the United Nations has reported an increase in the number of people globally suffering from food insecurity. Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, over 700 million global citizens faced hunger daily, up by 161 million in just a year. An additional 2.4 billion people, or a third of the world's population, in 2020 didn't have access to a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious food, an increase of 320 million people compared to 2019. Without a multi-tiered intervention, the UN predicts by 2030, a staggering 840 million people will suffer from hunger.
Mashed

Should You Thaw Frozen Meat On The Fridge Shelf?

There are so many do's and don'ts when it comes to the kitchen. The problem is, not abiding by beaten-down culinary rules can cause an influx of bacteria or something less severe — like a burnt casserole. For example, if you have ever been told to wash your chicken before cooking it, don't! According to a tweet from the CDC, that action can cause germs that spread to other kitchen utensils.

