usustatesman.com
USU MBB: Aggies clutch out final minutes to sneak by Spartans
LOGAN — Down by six with four minutes to go, Utah State Men’s Basketball needed stops and buckets to launch a comeback over San Jose State. The Aggies called a timeout after a Spartan bucket and head coach Ryan Odom told the team “we’re just going to find a way to win this game.”
usustatesman.com
Spectrum Magic is back in full force
LOGAN — It was incredibly loud inside the Glen Dee Smith Spectrum on Tuesday. Utah State Men’s Basketball was hosting UNLV, and the crowd was fully invested. “I couldn’t even hear myself like 80% of the game,” said Luke Messerly, a first-year student. “I was right in that front row, and it was crazy.”
usustatesman.com
‘Beam queen’ Sofi Sullivan’s path to perfection
Competing in the fourth annual Best of Utah meet on Jan. 13, Utah State Gymnastics needed a strong beam performance from their anchor to stay within striking distance of two top-25 opponents. Their senior anchor was tasked with wiping a 9.625 to keep the Aggies’ chances alive. One rotation...
usustatesman.com
Off-campus housing complex still questionable to be ready by fall
800 Block is an off-campus apartment building owned by the Nelson Partners in Logan. . According to their website, it is the newest apartment complex for Utah State University students. The complex is located “just 27 feet from campus” with three, four and five-bedroom floor plans. However luxurious, new...
usustatesman.com
Guest column: Keep corporations out of your mouth
The drive-thru line stretched on for more than 12 hours the day In-N-Out Burger opened its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The high number of customers was no surprise. This happens every time a religiously followed fast food chain opens a new store in Utah. It’s just capitalism being capitalism. Supply. Demand. Then more demand, and more demand.
usustatesman.com
Logan store promotes fair trade and sustainability
Global Village Gifts is one of the only fair trade stores in Utah. Their mission is to educate the local people on the principles of fair trade and support artisans around the world. . Global Village Gifts has products from artisans representing many countries in Africa, East Asia, South Asia, the...
