ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD

Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
DogTime

Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog

Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Upworthy

Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
a-z-animals.com

Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive

Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive. When most people imagine a lion, they picture the king of the jungle that can take on any animal that crosses their path. While this is true most of the time, one male lion got so spooked, tourists on a safari witnessed something incredible.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Fitting Reaction to Being Brought Hay Has People Obsessed

Life is full of little pleasures, but it's pretty hard to top that moment when your food finally arrives at a restaurant. It can be genuinely hard to contain that type of excitement! Even Piper the pony understands how great mealtime can be--just listen to her excited little noises when she sees her snack on its way!
The Independent

Pet duck ‘known for following kids to school and picking fights with foxes’ enjoys cup of tea

A Chorley family’s pet duck has been captured on camera enjoying a cup of tea in footage which has gained him an “army of fans.”Ham, a four-year-old Indian Runner Duck, lives with owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale and is “best friends” with her children, whom he even follows to school.The mother-of-three has hand-reared Ham since he was one week old.“I’m like his mother duck and it’s like he’s one of the kids. He’s like a little human, he’s got his own personality,” Taylor-Dugdale said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon CalderKim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
catster.com

A Stray Becomes the Purrfect Therapy Cat

Jason and Lori Griggs kept striking out in their search for a therapy cat for their daughter, Kiley, because frightened kitties would run away from the teen’s motorized wheelchair. Then, staff at Suncoast Animal League in Florida contacted the family with the great news that they likely had the...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy