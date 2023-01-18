Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
Coal-fired power stations restarted again as UK cold snap bites
Britain’s electricity generators have been forced to restart coal-fired power stations for the second time this winter following a sustained period of cold weather and lower wind generation. With a high pressure weather system with associated light winds likely to dominate for a few more days, National Grid’s electricity...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Fed's Brainard Says Data May Be Aligning for 'Soft Landing' Scenario
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power...
US News and World Report
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
US News and World Report
Brazil and Argentina to Begin Preparations for Common Currency - FT
(Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
US News and World Report
Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting
BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
US News and World Report
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
Comments / 0