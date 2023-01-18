Read full article on original website
Related
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Medagadget.com
Newborn Calf Serum Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA
Market participants are receiving regulatory body approvals for cell culture-based vaccine production, which will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide newborn calf serum market. For instance, the national regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved the COVID-19 vaccine known as Covaxin in January 2021. One of the essential components of the media used to cultivate cells for the production of Covaxin is newborn calf serum. The vero cell line, which is utilised to make vaccines, is grown using newborn calf serum.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
TechCrunch
Trunk extends its developer toolkit with CI analytics
Founded in 2021 by a group of former Uber engineers, Trunk already offers Trunk Check, a tool for checking code quality, and Trunk Merge, a service that orchestrates merging pull requests. With CI Analytics, it’s now expanding this feature set with another tool that tries to help developers work more efficiently.
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
Grant Shapps eyes scheme to create 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'
Business Secretary Grant Shapps set out plans yesterday to create a 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'.
salestechstar.com
Prominent Hospitality Software Solutions Provider Agilysys Receives Two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards
Company Receives Top Accolades for Guest- and Staff-Facing PMS and Frictionless PanOptic Kiosk, Both of Which Deliver High Return Hospitality. Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
massdevice.com
Eitan Medical opens new manufacturing facility for wearable drug delivery platform
Eitan Medical announced today that it opened a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters to support drug delivery device production. Netanya, Israel-based Eitan intends for the facility to manufacture its Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform. That includes multiple device configurations, such as vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors. On-site manufacturing supports Eitan’s production scale for its pharmaceutical solutions division.
CEO of Q4 Inc. Discusses Confidence in 2023 Strategy
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Darrell Heaps, Founder & CEO, Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, was recently interviewed by Cantech Letter, a leading online technology publication. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005279/en/ Darrell Heaps, Founder & CEO, Q4 Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Medagadget.com
Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.0%, Market revenue to reach US$ 69.39 Million till 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
Health Benefits of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle is a plant that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been used for hundreds of years to treat illnesses like liver disease and metabolic disorders. Milk thistle’s botanical name is Silybum marianum, and the plant is also commonly referred to as Mary thistle, holy thistle, Marian thistle, wild artichoke, Our Lady’s thistle, and St. Mary’s Thistle. It is native to Europe and also found in South and North America.While herbalists have touted the health benefits of milk thistle for centuries, it’s only in modern times that researchers have begun to understand its health benefits. Most...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
Comments / 0