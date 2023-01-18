ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace

BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics...
CNN

Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe. Shares fall

Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Reuters

UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
RideApart

Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022

Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
AOL Corp

Retail sales slumped in December as Americans braced for slower economy

Americans pulled back their spending at stores and restaurants in December amid the mounting toll of high inflation and concerns about the future of the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers and restaurants made $677.1 billion in sales in December, down 1.1 percent from...
CNBC

Wholesale prices fell 0.5% in December, much more than expected; retail sales fall

Prices for wholesale goods and services fell sharply in December, providing another sign that inflation, while still high, is beginning to ease. The producer price index, which measures final demand prices across hundreds of categories, declined 0.5% for the month, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.1% decline. The decline was the biggest on a monthly basis since April 2020.
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...

