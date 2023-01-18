Read full article on original website
December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021.
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics...
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe. Shares fall
Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
China’s Navy Will Defeat US If a War Breaks Out — Former Navy Captain
According to studies, the Chinese navy will defeat the US navy if a war breaks out. Professor Sam Tangredi, a former US navy captain, argues that China's bigger navy fleet is an advantage. China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which will drag the United States into a war. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com)...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022
Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
Retail sales slumped in December as Americans braced for slower economy
Americans pulled back their spending at stores and restaurants in December amid the mounting toll of high inflation and concerns about the future of the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers and restaurants made $677.1 billion in sales in December, down 1.1 percent from...
Wholesale prices fell 0.5% in December, much more than expected; retail sales fall
Prices for wholesale goods and services fell sharply in December, providing another sign that inflation, while still high, is beginning to ease. The producer price index, which measures final demand prices across hundreds of categories, declined 0.5% for the month, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.1% decline. The decline was the biggest on a monthly basis since April 2020.
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; inflation retreating
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith)
