US News and World Report
Canada Settles Residential School Reparations Class Action for C$2.8 Billion
Ca(Reuters) - Canada has reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture brought on by Indian residential schools, for C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion). The settlement builds on the 2021 Gottfriedson Day Scholars settlement, that provided individual compensation to day scholars who...
US News and World Report
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
US News and World Report
New York State to Forgive $672 Million of Overdue Gas, Electric Bills
(Reuters) - New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the pandemic era for about half a million customers, in what the governor's office said was "the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history." The relief is expected to prevent...
US News and World Report
CNH Industrial Union Workers End Strike at Two U.S. Plants With Deal
(Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. The contract, which was voted on as an...
US News and World Report
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
US News and World Report
Yellen Says Setting Price Caps on Russian Refined Oil Products 'Complicated'
DAKAR (Reuters) - Western countries are working to structure price caps on Russian refined petroleum products to ensure continued flow of Russian diesel, but the markets are complicated and there is a chance things do not go to plan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Group of Seven countries and Australia...
US News and World Report
Xcel Prices Exceed National Average as Rate Increase Looms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
US News and World Report
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
US News and World Report
French Court Orders Uber to Pay Some $18 Million to Drivers, Company to Appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
