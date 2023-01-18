Read full article on original website
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Malaysia central bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate (MYINTR=ECI) unchanged, signalling worries about economic growth after four consecutive rate hikes last year.
Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The year ahead looks better than feared for the global economy but remains fraught with risks including escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the emergence of a transatlantic trade war, the World Economic Forum's final panel concluded.
Bank of Korea Chief Sees Trade-Offs in Its Policy Setting in 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank chief said on Wednesday it will have to pay attention to the trade-off between managing inflation, economic growth and financial stability in its monetary policy in 2023. The remarks at a news conference for foreign-media journalists appeared in step with his comments on Friday...
European Central Bank's Lagarde says China's Covid reopening will push inflation higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates
Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bet another $47 million on Tesla stock last week as the EV-maker slashed prices
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest poured another $47 million into Tesla stock last week. The buying spree came as Tesla slashed its prices for its models in Europe and the US. Wood has been bullish on Tesla amid a steep market rout, and predicted shares would reach $500 by 2026. Cathie...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
Argentina to buy back $1 billion in foreign debt in signal to markets
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina will buy back overseas bonds equivalent to over $1 billion to improve its debt profile, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday, looking to send a positive signal to markets despite low reserves levels.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
