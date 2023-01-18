ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Bank of Korea Chief Sees Trade-Offs in Its Policy Setting in 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank chief said on Wednesday it will have to pay attention to the trade-off between managing inflation, economic growth and financial stability in its monetary policy in 2023. The remarks at a news conference for foreign-media journalists appeared in step with his comments on Friday...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…

