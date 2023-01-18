Read full article on original website
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Investopedia
GE Aviation Gains Could Boost Overall Q4 Performance
General Electric (GE) is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the fourth quarter on Jan. 24, compared with 82 cents for the prior-year period. GE's revenue could climb almost 6% to $21.4 billion. GE's Aviation segment is expected to report revenue growth of almost 24%,...
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
msn.com
4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023
With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
A longtime Tesla bull slashes its price target by nearly 50% as it sees lower earnings and revenue at the EV maker
Tesla's price target was cut by 49% to $180 at Jefferies on Tuesday. It lowered its valuation estimate after Tesla announced vehicle price cuts last week. Jefferies reduced its revenue and per-share earnings estimates on the EV maker. Tesla's price target at Jefferies was sliced by nearly 50% on Tuesday,...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report
Capital One Scraps 1,100 Tech Positions - Source
(Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures. The company plans to eliminate its "Agile" job family and integrate it into existing...
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market
The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
kalkinemedia.com
Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos ($595 million) from the year-ago period, boosted by strong revenue growth. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled...
Netflix Analysts Weigh In On New Ad Tier's Impact, Q1 Guidance, Hastings' Stepping Down, Stock Valuation After Q4 Results
Netflix Inc. NFLX shares rallied on Thursday in after-hours trading following the release of its quarterly results. Key Banc Says Multiple Expansion Unlikely: Net paid adds were materially better than expected in Latin America but slightly below expectations in the U.S. and Canada, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson said. Fourth-quarter revenue was below KeyBanc’s estimate, he said, adding that the linearity may have contributed to the miss.
Benzinga
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
