These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Investopedia

GE Aviation Gains Could Boost Overall Q4 Performance

General Electric (GE) is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the fourth quarter on Jan. 24, compared with 82 cents for the prior-year period. GE's revenue could climb almost 6% to $21.4 billion. GE's Aviation segment is expected to report revenue growth of almost 24%,...
Zacks.com

Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report

Capital One Scraps 1,100 Tech Positions - Source

(Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures. The company plans to eliminate its "Agile" job family and integrate it into existing...
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ALABAMA STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market

The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
kalkinemedia.com

Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos ($595 million) from the year-ago period, boosted by strong revenue growth. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled...
Benzinga

Netflix Analysts Weigh In On New Ad Tier's Impact, Q1 Guidance, Hastings' Stepping Down, Stock Valuation After Q4 Results

Netflix Inc. NFLX shares rallied on Thursday in after-hours trading following the release of its quarterly results. Key Banc Says Multiple Expansion Unlikely: Net paid adds were materially better than expected in Latin America but slightly below expectations in the U.S. and Canada, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson said. Fourth-quarter revenue was below KeyBanc’s estimate, he said, adding that the linearity may have contributed to the miss.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
investing.com

Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target

© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.

