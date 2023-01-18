ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

assetservicingtimes.com

CACEIS names Jean-Pierre Michalowski as CEO-elect

CACEIS has named Jean-Pierre Michalowski as its new chief executive officer. Michalowski will take over as CEO on 6 March 2023 with the retirement of current chief executive Jean-François Abadie. He will be promoted from his existing position as senior country officer for Singapore at Crédit Agricole corporate and...
thedefiant.io

FTX CEO Says Exchange Could Restart Operations

FTX’s FTT token soared Thursday following news the bankrupt exchange may resume operations. In an interview published Thursday morning, new CEO John Ray told The Wall Street Journal he had established an internal task force to study the possibility. “Everything is on the table,” Ray told the Journal. “If...
New York Post

NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report

A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
NEW YORK STATE
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
investing.com

Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors. Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a...
cryptopotato.com

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report

The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
Fortune

New FTX CEO John Ray may revive failed crypto exchange

In November, FTX was one of the world’s top crypto exchanges before it declared bankruptcy amid allegations it had misused customer funds. Two months later, John Ray—the executive charged with overseeing the company’s bankruptcy—said that he is exploring the possibility of reviving the exchange. In an...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Reuters

UniCredit CEO says 2022 shareholder payout could top 2021

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) may have room to pay out more to shareholders from 2022 earnings than the year before, potentially adding to rewards that were already among the most generous among European banks, its CEO said on Thursday.

