CNBC
Crypto publication CoinDesk hires Lazard to explore sale as crisis deepens at parent company DCG
Crypto publication CoinDesk has engaged investment bank Lazard as it considers a full or partial sale of the business, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group. The crypto meltdown has hit DCG, which faces mounting debt and a regulatory probe at lender Genesis. "Over the last few months,...
assetservicingtimes.com
CACEIS names Jean-Pierre Michalowski as CEO-elect
CACEIS has named Jean-Pierre Michalowski as its new chief executive officer. Michalowski will take over as CEO on 6 March 2023 with the retirement of current chief executive Jean-François Abadie. He will be promoted from his existing position as senior country officer for Singapore at Crédit Agricole corporate and...
thedefiant.io
FTX CEO Says Exchange Could Restart Operations
FTX’s FTT token soared Thursday following news the bankrupt exchange may resume operations. In an interview published Thursday morning, new CEO John Ray told The Wall Street Journal he had established an internal task force to study the possibility. “Everything is on the table,” Ray told the Journal. “If...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report
A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
investing.com
Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors. Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
cryptopotato.com
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report
The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
Morgan Stanley promotes 184 executives to role of managing directors
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it had promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors, less than the 199 a year earlier, after a challenging 2022 for the investment bank in which profit plunged nearly 28%.
New FTX CEO John Ray may revive failed crypto exchange
In November, FTX was one of the world’s top crypto exchanges before it declared bankruptcy amid allegations it had misused customer funds. Two months later, John Ray—the executive charged with overseeing the company’s bankruptcy—said that he is exploring the possibility of reviving the exchange. In an...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
DCG suspends quarterly dividends to preserve cash as Genesis lending unit tries to avoid bankruptcy, report says
Digital Currency Group is halting quarterly dividends to investors, according to Bloomberg. DCG told investors in a letter Tuesday the move is an effort to preserve liquidity. The firm's lending group Genesis is simultaneously trying to avoid bankruptcy. Digital Currency Group reportedly plans to halt quarterly dividends to conserve cash,...
UniCredit CEO says 2022 shareholder payout could top 2021
MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) may have room to pay out more to shareholders from 2022 earnings than the year before, potentially adding to rewards that were already among the most generous among European banks, its CEO said on Thursday.
