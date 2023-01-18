Read full article on original website
Toyota says it plans to transform older cars into eco-friendly models to reduce carbon emissions, as the carmaker faces increased criticism for EV hesitancy
The effort comes amid scrutiny that Toyota has avoided committing to producing fully electric vehicles by instead focusing on hybrid models.
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
torquenews.com
Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla
We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Plant In Virginia Would Have Created 2,500 Jobs
As Ford attempts to vastly ramp up its EV production amid various supply chain issues and concerns over the sourcing of the raw materials that go into the batteries that power those vehicles, the automaker is leaning on multiple suppliers from across the globe. One of those suppliers is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese company that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV plant that would have created 2,500 jobs, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China
This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
A sharp drop in the leasing translates to less supply going to the used vehicle market, keeping prices up and inventory low.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
teslarati.com
Tesla, Polestar EVs to be offered to Uber drivers in Europe
Hertz has announced its plans to provide up to 25,000 all-electric vehicles for rental to Uber drivers in European capitals by 2025. The program would offer popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. The rental program is expected to start this month in London, and over 10,000 all-electric vehicles...
The Major Benefits Of The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Compared To Plug-In Hybrids
Toyota's move to electrify its entire line-up continues, and if you need a three-row SUV the 2023 Highlander Hybrid could prove appealing. Like the segment-defining Prius before it, the latest mild-hybrid Highlander doesn't go overboard with its EV additions. The majority of your driving will be on gas power, yes, but for many owners that could be just what they're looking for.
CNBC
Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
BBC
The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen
It's a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as "baby number two" that could help to decarbonise some of Australia's heaviest industries. The test rig is large - it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.
teslarati.com
Toyota & BMW slammed for misleading ads and lobbying in hacked billboard campaign
Toyota and BMW were called out by climate activists this weekend during the Brussels Motor Show. In the spring of 2022, Toyota said that it might stop manufacturing in the UK due to a government policy mandating a rapid switch to fully electric vehicles. However, the automaker recently invested in UK manufacturing for an engine plant to support the start of its European production of its fifth generation of a hybrid electric powertrain.
