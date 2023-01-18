Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
teslarati.com
North America’s largest lithium supply to be developed with DOE help
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it will loan $700 million to mining company Ioneer to develop lithium reserves found in Nevada. As the U.S. “battery belt” continues to develop, the demand for raw lithium to produce batteries has rapidly increased. Nowhere has this been better seen than in the price of raw lithium, which has skyrocketed over the past few months and has, in turn, contributed to the elevated prices of electric vehicles. Now, a new source of lithium, found within the state of Nevada, will be developed by the mining company Ioneer, with help from a $700 million loan from the Department of Energy.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
Autoblog
Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest
Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
U.N. Secretary General condemns oil, gas industry for continuing to fuel climate crisis
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres scolded the oil and gas industry for continuing to fuel the world's climate crisis in light of a study that showed ExxonMobil knew about global warming more than five decades ago.
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
CNBC
The UK is fiscally unstable, says North Sea oil CEO
In November, the British government raised an existing windfall tax on oil company profits from 25% to 35% until 2028. "The U.K. is particularly unstable fiscally, which I think affects the long-term views on investments. You can do short-cycle investments but long-cycle investments are difficult in a very volatile [environment]," Bseisu said.
msn.com
Ford To Gradually Reduce Its Dependence On VW EV Tech
The US automaker will invest in its own EV platform for the European market. Ford and Volkswagen have an ongoing partnership with several joint venture projects, including trucks, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle technologies. However, the Blue oval automaker wants to reduce the scope of the EV part as it slowly moves to launch production electric vehicles based on its own platforms and technologies. This shift in Ford’s strategy concerns only its operations in Europe, where it intends to sell only electric vehicles starting in 2030.
US News and World Report
India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations
(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
Autoblog
Redwood Materials CEO: Electrify everything but recycle the batteries
The number of EVs on the road is exploding, but with that growth comes literal tons of mining and raw material extraction. This can be devastating to the environment, and the speed at which that extraction is growing can be mind-boggling. Redwood Materials, an early and significant player in the battery recycling space, has solutions to some of those issues, but they’re not going to be easy to achieve. Company founder and CEO JB Straubel talked with MIT Technology Review about Redwood and his views on where battery recycling is heading.
Electric Vehicles Broke Sales Records in 2022
Increased sales helped the car market in general, which has been beset by supply chain issues and disrupted production lines.
investing.com
Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war
DETROIT (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers,...
