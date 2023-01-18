ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

South Korea Shares Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,370-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Reuters

Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week

NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
US News and World Report

Bombardier Raises 2022 Revenue and Free Cash Flow Outlook, Shares Rise

(Reuters) -Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to come in at...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
investing.com

Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains

Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
msn.com

Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China's recovery

(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401...

