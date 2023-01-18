Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
South Korea Shares Tipped To Extend Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,370-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint
STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018.
Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week
NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
US News and World Report
Bombardier Raises 2022 Revenue and Free Cash Flow Outlook, Shares Rise
(Reuters) -Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to come in at...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
coinchapter.com
China’s Navy Will Defeat US If a War Breaks Out — Former Navy Captain
According to studies, the Chinese navy will defeat the US navy if a war breaks out. Professor Sam Tangredi, a former US navy captain, argues that China's bigger navy fleet is an advantage. China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which will drag the United States into a war. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com)...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with double-digit gains | Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the close, March corn is up 16¢ to $6.72 a bushel. March soybeans are up 26¢ to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat closed up 4¢. KC wheat closed up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are down...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
CNBC
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
msn.com
Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China's recovery
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401...
