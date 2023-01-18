ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

John Calipari tells bandwagon fans to "jump in the very back and hold on"

By Tyler Thompson
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sDPV_0kIV13rY00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

After a bumpy first half of the season, Kentucky Basketball finally has some momentum rolling, building on the upset of Tennessee with an 85-71 comeback win vs. Georgia. The Cats turned an 8-point halftime deficit into a 14-point victory, which had John Calipari feeling so good he made his postgame radio interview one for the ages. You can watch it all here or just read my favorite parts below in your best Cal voice.

“Anybody throwing me a ball, I’ll give you $20 if you throw it off Tom’s head.”

You knew we were in for a fun appearance when Cal offered fans who were throwing him basketballs to sign $20 if they hit Tom Leach in the head. He thanked the fans for sticking around several times, even offering to sign things he normally wouldn’t, like the 3-point and “R” rebound signs, cups, and shirts.

“I just want to thank you all. You stayed. It’s midnight. What’s wrong with you? But I signed everything today. Now, I’m gonna say to everybody listening, do not — if we lose, I don’t sign anything. If you [bring] cups — I sign balls. I don’t sign cups, hats, the three-ball, the rebound thing, shirts. I signed all that today. Okay. You could walk out and say, ‘You know what, I’m glad we stayed because I got this signed, that signed I even took some pictures. I never do that.”

He stopped the show because the speaker at Rupp wasn’t working

Calipari stopped the show during the second segment because the speaker at Rupp Arena wasn’t working.

“They can’t hear me. Well, they can’t hear me. Can someone shut that off? Please? I’m not I’ll go on when they [fix it].”

Thankfully, the issue was resolved somewhat quickly, but Calipari at one point seemed fine just shouting his comments to the crowd of fans in attendance before Leach got him to put the headset back on.

“I told them at halftime, ‘Dudes, we’re winning this!'”

At halftime, it felt like we might be in for a repeat performance of last Tuesday’s loss to South Carolina. Kentucky trailed by eight, shooting only 33.3% from the floor while allowing Georgia to make 55.6% of its shots. Calipari took his voice to screeching levels when talking about why his team looked so bad the first 20 minutes.

“Now tell me what happened in the first half. They got downhill but what happened to us? [Screaming] If you miss every shot, you’re gonna be down! You will be down!”

“I told them at halftime, ‘Dudes were winning this. Make a shot or two and watch what happens.’ And then we started with the post-up to Oscar [Tshiebwe], just kept it, and then all of a sudden we went from down eight to up two and we kept fighting and we made free throws. But I asked them after, ‘When are you gonna believe me, how good we can be? Why am I — You should believe more than I believe!'”

He has a message for bandwagon fans

Calipari extended that last sentence to the fanbase, acknowledging the frustration many in the Big Blue Nation have felt this season.

“I still, I’m telling you, I believe in this team. I know some people jumped off the bandwagon. I know. When you jump back on, you gotta jump in the very back and hold on to the rail. But this team can do this if they choose to do it.”

He explained his comments about Oscar needing to get back in the gym

On his call-in show Monday night, Calipari said that Oscar Tshiebwe needed to spend more time in the gym like he did last season, which many interpreted as a challenge to the big man. If so, it worked, resulting in a career night for Oscar, who finished with 37 points and 24 rebounds. As he did in his press conference, Calipari insisted he wasn’t taking a shot at Oscar.

“Now I made a statement last night. I got on him two weeks ago. ‘You’re doing this and this. Get in that gym. That’s why you were who you were. You’re not playing like you were a year ago.’ He’s been in there two weeks, how’s it look now?”

“So, that’s what I did. I wasn’t being mean, calling out Oscar. I just told you, he had to get back in that gym and now you see him. He’s busting back to where he needs to go.”

He addressed the technical foul

After receiving a coach’s box warning in the first half, Calipari got a technical in the second after stepping too far onto the court. He brought it up on the radio, claiming his toes were just “over the line.”

“If we play this way, and someone banks one in or does something crazy, or they call it technical because my toes were over the line and it costs you, okay, you got to accept it. Move on. Next game.”

If Calipari meant the three-point line and not the baseline, he is correct.

“Just keep being positive for these kids”

If it feels like most of Calipari’s postgame radio remarks were about the fans, it’s because they were. He praised the crowd at Rupp for sticking with the team after a bad first half, even as the game dragged long into the night.

“The fans today were so into this game that it carried us. That’s what fans do. They carry us. And again, I’ll say it: just keep being positive for these kids. If you’re mad, be mad at me. ‘Can’t stand him, never could, one-and-done, ruined basketball.’ Whatever you want to say, you know what I’ll say? I agree with you. Let us move on and just be about these kids.”

Calipari also shot down the notion that he doesn’t love the fanbase, imploring the BBN to keep the faith, even through bad halves and occasional losses.

“Don’t ever listen to, ‘He’s not for the fans.’ I’m for all of you people. I’ll do anything I can to help you. You come in in the morning when I’m having coffee and you bother me but I take that picture anyway. You know, and I’ll say this, it’s supposed to be — I see smiles. You know what you may lose a game every once in a while, oh my God, but you can still smile and say, we’re gonna be all right. I’ve seen this picture before. I told you we could write our own story.”

Long way to go, but tonight was an entertaining chapter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today

The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the rise with back-to-back SEC wins and will have the opportunity to extend it to three straight as Texas A&M comes to Rupp Arena this Saturday. In their non-conference schedule, things started off shaky for the Aggies, with just an 8-5 record. However, things have started to click as of late. Five games into conference play, and Texas A&M is 5-0 and only the second undefeated team in the conference alongside Alabama.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Elite Basketball Lineup Edition

It looks like Kentucky Basketball has found its lineup moving forward. It seems like all season the Kentucky coaching staff has struggled to put together lineups that were efficient on both sides of the ball. But data suggests that Kentucky has found its best lineup, and it has paid dividends...
LEXINGTON, KY
WGAU

Second half sinks Bulldog basketball in loss in Lexington

The Georgia men’s basketball team lost its second conference game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats, 85-71, on Tuesday evening in front of 19,171 spectators at Rupp Arena, despite 21 points from Terry Roberts. Oquendo also added in 15 points and three rebounds for Georgia (13-5, 3-2 SEC),...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is

Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
WCPO

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy