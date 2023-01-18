Read full article on original website
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Alex May Have Finally Gone Too Far — ‘It’s Time to Grow Up’
While we’ve been focused on Kate, Marlena and Kayla dying on Days of Our Lives, it looks like there may be one more casualty of Orpheus and Kristen’s machinations than we thought. Because Alex’s relationship with Stephanie may be about to crash and burn on the runway before it ever really took off.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama
Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke have been in a love triangle for decades, and some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are so sick of it they stopped watching altogether.
Clayton News Daily
'The Circle' Season 5 Spoilers! Raven Sutton and Paris McTizic Talk Marvin Drama and Breaking Boundaries
Warning! The interview below contains spoilers for all of Netflix's The Circle season 5, which aired in December and January. Please do not continue if you do not wish to be spoiled on who was blocked in those episodes. Raven Sutton came onto The Circle to not only make bonds,...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House
This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
epicstream.com
New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident
Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. One report even claims that the injuries he sustained after being...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: The Real Reason Daniel’s Family Isn’t Home for Christmas
Is anyone buying Daniel Romalotti’s story that the reason he’s in Genoa City for Christmas, and his lady and daughter aren’t, is because Heather Williams has business in Portugal, and stepdaughter, Lucy Romalotti, just tagged along because…Europe? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Sure, Y&R spoilers revealed that he gave a flimsy explanation about his downward spiral today, which may be true…but is that the whole story? Here’s what we suspect is really going on.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Video Preview: Steve, Stefan Rage…and Marlena Dying?
Huge faceoffs take center stage as Steve confronts Kristen about Kayla’s death; Stefan rages at Li for scrambling his brain; and Sonny berates Leo for betraying him. DAYS spoilers weekly video preview is packed with action and intense sadness when Marlena Evans takes a turn for the worse. DAYS...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Will Horton Takes On Leo Stark
Days of our Lives spoilers tease Will Horton putting his husband’s new bestie solidly in his place. Watch out, Leo! Will is coming for you, and he’s not very happy. Will (Chandler Massey) has tried to get his husband to see the light about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He’s talked until he’s blue in the face and sick of hearing his own voice. It didn’t do him much good, though. Sonny (Zach Tinker) seems to believe this man has changed, and no amount of persuasion is going to do any good.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: This Is Kristen DiMera’s Next Move
To some people, it might look like Kristen DiMera has run out of moves to make, but DAYS spoilers suggest she’s not quite as down and out as we might suspect — and others may hope. DAYS Spoilers Speculation. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) always has an ace up her...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Nina Learns Willow Is Her Daughter
General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, big discoveries, family fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. Nina (Cynthia Watros) has not left the hospital since Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was brought in pregnant, dying, and unconscious. She is worried about Wiley losing the only mother he has ever known, but also fears for Willow and can’t believe she let her cancer become stage 4. She and Sonny even pay a visit to the chapel to light a candle for Willow.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Logan Begs Bill Spencer To See The Light
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Katie Logan going all out to stop her ex from making a huge mistake. Dollar Bill Spencer’s choice of women is dangerous for sure. Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) claims to be a man in love but Katie isn’t buying it. Katie (Heather Tom) simply can not comprehend how he goes from proposing to her and her sister to bunking down with the likes of Sheila Carter. How did this happen? What does the She-Devil even have to offer?
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Hangs With Irina Shayk At Basketball Game After Singer Blasts Him In New Song
The latest development in the post-split drama between Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué features the soccer star hanging out with a supermodel in Paris! Gerard, who broke up with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer in June 2022 after 11 years together, was snapped with Irina Shayk on Thursday night, January 19 at an NBA basketball game held at the Accor Arena Bercy in Paris. The athlete was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around the Russian beauty for a casual photo, as seen here. Irina, meanwhile, held a slight smile as she rocked a gorgeous all-black ensemble for the big night out.
Clayton News Daily
2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More
The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.
