soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer

Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
HollywoodLife

‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)

Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
SheKnows

The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up

And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
Cheryl E Preston

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A deal may be made with the devil for the lives of Marlena Kayla and Kate

Days of Our Lives fans dealt with the possession storyline two decades ago but were outspoken in how they disliked the return of the devil who repossessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Viewers were anxious for the second round to be over and troubled it did not end at Christmas 2021 but carried over into 2022. Now DOOL watchers are complaining on social media because TV Season Spoilers is teasing that the evil one will return yet again.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare

General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
epicstream.com

New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident

Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. One report even claims that the injuries he sustained after being...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge

It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: The Real Reason Daniel’s Family Isn’t Home for Christmas

Is anyone buying Daniel Romalotti’s story that the reason he’s in Genoa City for Christmas, and his lady and daughter aren’t, is because Heather Williams has business in Portugal, and stepdaughter, Lucy Romalotti, just tagged along because…Europe? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Sure, Y&R spoilers revealed that he gave a flimsy explanation about his downward spiral today, which may be true…but is that the whole story? Here’s what we suspect is really going on.
soaphub.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Vets Tackle Legal Drama

Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Will Horton Takes On Leo Stark

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Will Horton putting his husband’s new bestie solidly in his place. Watch out, Leo! Will is coming for you, and he’s not very happy. Will (Chandler Massey) has tried to get his husband to see the light about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He’s talked until he’s blue in the face and sick of hearing his own voice. It didn’t do him much good, though. Sonny (Zach Tinker) seems to believe this man has changed, and no amount of persuasion is going to do any good.

