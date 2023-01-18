ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Upworthy

CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
SEATTLE, WA
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
monitordaily.com

More Than 300K Class 8 Units Were Sold in 2022

According to ACT Research, there were 309,615 Class 8 units sold in the United States in 2022, including what ACT described as “healthy” and record-setting net orders of 34,415 units in December and 159,000 orders from September to the end of the year. Meanwhile, orders of Classes 5-7 declined 3% year over year and 21% month over month to 17,464 in December, with seasonal adjustment trimming orders to 16,100.
money.com

Highest Paying Trade Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are having difficulties filling trade jobs that require specialized skills obtained through routes other than a four-year college degree. Trade careers exist in various industries, often involve hands-on work and can allow for a quick entry into the job market.
sfstandard.com

Big Tech Has Cut 91,000 Jobs. These Companies Made the Most Layoffs

Today’s news that Microsoft will cut 10,000 employees adds an exclamation point to a year of massive tech staff cuts. The announcement moves the software titan into third place on the list of biggest staff reduction—a veritable who’s who of the world’s preeminent technology makers trying to grapple with the post-pandemic economic downturn.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

