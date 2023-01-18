Read full article on original website
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Dollar General's Plans to Open 1000+ Stores in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RetailTouchPointsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Layoffs increase for white-collar jobs, blue-collar jobs may be affected
With layoffs starting to ramp up among white-collar workers, there are now questions about whether they will hit blue-collar jobs too.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
One chart shows that a much-feared wave of mass layoffs has yet to crash into the US economy
Unemployment claims and layoff rate data both indicate that despite cuts at some large companies, the broader economy still isn't seeing big layoffs.
The share of workers in a labor union hit a record low in 2022, even as membership jumped. So what’s going on?
While Amazon warehouses and Starbucks stores were the scene of high-profile unionization efforts last year, new government numbers show the overall rate of unionized workers in the economy fell to a record low during 2022 — even as unions added more than a quarter million members to their ranks.
More Than 300K Class 8 Units Were Sold in 2022
According to ACT Research, there were 309,615 Class 8 units sold in the United States in 2022, including what ACT described as “healthy” and record-setting net orders of 34,415 units in December and 159,000 orders from September to the end of the year. Meanwhile, orders of Classes 5-7 declined 3% year over year and 21% month over month to 17,464 in December, with seasonal adjustment trimming orders to 16,100.
Pay for Being a Florist Rose Faster Than Any Other Job Last Year, Outpacing Inflation
Working Americans got some good news about inflation for the first time in months. According to the CPI, inflation fell by 0.1% in December compared to the previous month. It was the largest drop in any month since April 2020. Inflation year over year remains high, rising 6.5% in December. Still, this was a sharp […]
Highest Paying Trade Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are having difficulties filling trade jobs that require specialized skills obtained through routes other than a four-year college degree. Trade careers exist in various industries, often involve hands-on work and can allow for a quick entry into the job market.
Big Tech Has Cut 91,000 Jobs. These Companies Made the Most Layoffs
Today’s news that Microsoft will cut 10,000 employees adds an exclamation point to a year of massive tech staff cuts. The announcement moves the software titan into third place on the list of biggest staff reduction—a veritable who’s who of the world’s preeminent technology makers trying to grapple with the post-pandemic economic downturn.
