LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
Baton Rouge Business Report
Despite shutdown, MidCity Makers Market organizers see bright future for local artisans
You haven’t seen the last of the MidCity Makers Market. Despite its Dec. 29 social media post—which announced its permanent closure and thanked the community for six great years—organizers say the market will still make appearances here and there at festivals and occasional pop-ups. When the market...
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown
Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared. Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks. Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional...
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU researcher designing high-tech hats to track temperatures of infants
An LSU researcher is exploring ways to use “smart clothing” to track temperatures of newborns, combining thermal science, textiles research and entrepreneurship. Sibei Xia, an assistant professor in LSU’s department of textiles, apparel design and merchandising, is developing body-tracking wearable technology, or smart clothes, using a yarn that changes color based on body temperature.
brproud.com
One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
Baton Rouge Business Report
Click Here Digital expanding with satellite office
Baton Rouge-based digital marketing company Click Here Digital plans to hire 30 additional employees this year in response to what founder Bo White calls “an explosive” last two years. While Click Here Digital maintains its headquarters on a 2-acre campus on Interline Avenue, the company bought the former...
brproud.com
20-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Airline Highway
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A 20-year-old from Maurepas was identified as the victim who died in Tuesday morning’s crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Louisiana State Police said Cameron Hall, 20, of Maurepas was killed in a four-vehicle crash that took place on Airline Highway. State Police said a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville veered, crossed the median and hit a 2011 Toyota Tundra.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville
An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
wbrz.com
Police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by at least two vehicles along I-12 East
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles on I-12 and died on the scene overnight, according to police. According to officials, the incident happened shortly after midnight. Officers arrived on the scene to a person with "obvious fatal injuries," and later confirmed that at least two vehicles had hit the pedestrian, later identified as Justin Summers, 47. The coroner was later called to the scene.
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
