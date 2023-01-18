ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma Daily Index

BURNS TOWING-AUCTION NOTICE

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON (RCW 46.55.130), BURNS TOWING #5143 WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ON 01/24/2023 AT 11:00 am. PRIOR INSPECTION WILL BE FROM 8:00 am UNTIL 11:00 am. THIS COMPANY CAN BE CONTACTED AT 253-472-4496 FOR QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS AUCTION. THE SALE LOCATION IS:
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Tacoma-NOTICE

Please be advised the Board of Ethics meetings beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Board of Ethics meetings are held quarterly on the second Wednesday, in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in-person, meetings are held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Conference Room 220-A, located at 747 Market Street. To attend remotely via Zoom, details are provided on the meeting agendas.
TACOMA, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle and King County Fined for Sewer Overflow Violations

SEATTLE – The Washington Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are jointly issuing fines to Seattle and King County for violating conditions of their federal consent decrees and state water quality permits that regulate combined sewer overflows from parts of the sanitary sewer systems that serve Seattle residents and businesses.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Local airports new and old

There has been a lot of controversy about the possibility of siting a full-sized airport in rural Pierce County. To put it mildly, not many residents of that area welcome a Sea-Tac sized airport – and its corollary attachments – like hotels, restaurants, traffic and highway access. The expense, upheaval and environmental damage would be massive, and probably permanent.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Lawsuit challenges Seattle's graffiti ordinance

Four people have filed a complaint against the city of Seattle after being arrested and jailed in 2021 for writing easy-to-clean political messages on temporary barricades outside of the Seattle Police East Precinct. They allege the city's anti-graffiti ordinance is an unconstitutional violation of free speech. In a statement, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kshama Sawant not running again for Seattle City Council

In an editorial for The Stranger, Kshama Sawant announced Thursday she does not intend to run again for Seattle City Council. Sawant, who has served since 2014, announced the launch of “Workers Strike Back,” a national movement intent on strengthening the working class. Sawant said her party, Socialist...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Proposed gun laws expand liability for firearm manufacturers, retailers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Gun manufacturers and sellers could be held liable for failing to make sure weapons don't end up in the wrong hands. Proponents of newly proposed gun laws say the bills are about keeping communities safe and getting justice for families of gun violence victims, while others believe these ideas go after businesses instead of holding criminals accountable.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: A New Wealth Tax Proposal Just Dropped, More Fibs from Santos, How to Get a Rat Out of Your Toilet

Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
TACOMA, WA

