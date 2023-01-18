Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
Tacoma Daily Index
BURNS TOWING-AUCTION NOTICE
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON (RCW 46.55.130), BURNS TOWING #5143 WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ON 01/24/2023 AT 11:00 am. PRIOR INSPECTION WILL BE FROM 8:00 am UNTIL 11:00 am. THIS COMPANY CAN BE CONTACTED AT 253-472-4496 FOR QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS AUCTION. THE SALE LOCATION IS:
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-NOTICE
Please be advised the Board of Ethics meetings beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Board of Ethics meetings are held quarterly on the second Wednesday, in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in-person, meetings are held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Conference Room 220-A, located at 747 Market Street. To attend remotely via Zoom, details are provided on the meeting agendas.
Seattle and King County Fined for Sewer Overflow Violations
SEATTLE – The Washington Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are jointly issuing fines to Seattle and King County for violating conditions of their federal consent decrees and state water quality permits that regulate combined sewer overflows from parts of the sanitary sewer systems that serve Seattle residents and businesses.
Tacoma Daily Index
Local airports new and old
There has been a lot of controversy about the possibility of siting a full-sized airport in rural Pierce County. To put it mildly, not many residents of that area welcome a Sea-Tac sized airport – and its corollary attachments – like hotels, restaurants, traffic and highway access. The expense, upheaval and environmental damage would be massive, and probably permanent.
q13fox.com
WSDOT plans major construction this weekend impacting I-5, SR 520 and I-90
The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways this weekend. Traffic will be impacted on I-5 in King and Snohomish counties, along with the I-90 and SR 520 bridges.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
Funding set to be reduced for Washington domestic violence advocacy programs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than six months, the state budget that funds programs for domestic violence victims will be reduced by $25 million. This is due to federal funding being reduced, and state funding staying static. Local nonprofits say if legislators do not step up to increase funding, the effects could be detrimental.
KUOW
Lawsuit challenges Seattle's graffiti ordinance
Four people have filed a complaint against the city of Seattle after being arrested and jailed in 2021 for writing easy-to-clean political messages on temporary barricades outside of the Seattle Police East Precinct. They allege the city's anti-graffiti ordinance is an unconstitutional violation of free speech. In a statement, the...
Kshama Sawant not running again for Seattle City Council
In an editorial for The Stranger, Kshama Sawant announced Thursday she does not intend to run again for Seattle City Council. Sawant, who has served since 2014, announced the launch of “Workers Strike Back,” a national movement intent on strengthening the working class. Sawant said her party, Socialist...
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
KOMO News
Proposed gun laws expand liability for firearm manufacturers, retailers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gun manufacturers and sellers could be held liable for failing to make sure weapons don't end up in the wrong hands. Proponents of newly proposed gun laws say the bills are about keeping communities safe and getting justice for families of gun violence victims, while others believe these ideas go after businesses instead of holding criminals accountable.
The Stranger
Slog PM: A New Wealth Tax Proposal Just Dropped, More Fibs from Santos, How to Get a Rat Out of Your Toilet
Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’
Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
Tacoma Daily Index
Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
Comments / 0