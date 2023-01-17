Read full article on original website
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Minnesota Uses Second-Half Storm to Beat Purdue, 20-12
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Gopher Sprinters Dominate in Ames
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field program won seven events at the Cyclone Open in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday. The Gophers sprint group won four out of the five individual sprint events and added a win in the 4x400m relay to cap off the meet. Reigning Big...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at Michigan
Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second point-rebound double-double of the season, while Jamison Battle (14 points), and Dawson Garcia (13 points) also finished in double figures, but Michigan rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to escape with a 60-56 win Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center.
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Ava Yablonski
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Ava Yablonski, a freshman from Sherborn, Mass., who attended Dover-Sherborn High School. She was an All-American as a senior and sophomore in the 100 back, as well as a four-time conference and school MVP. Yablonski won six state titles, including the 100 back and 100 fly as a senior and freshman, and 100 back and 50 free as a sophomore. She swam at the club level for Charles River Aquatics the last two seasons; competing at Futures and ISCA. Yablonski won the 100 back at the 2022 ISCA International Senior Cup and 2021 FL RAFC Winter Classic.
gophersports.com
Track Headed to Ames for Cyclone Open
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone Open on Jan. 20. The Gophers will have the opportunity to compete against the likes of Iowa State, Drake, Bradley, Omaha and others at the meet. About the 2023 Cyclone Open. The action...
gophersports.com
Men's Hockey Comeback Stopped in OT Setback
MINNEAPOLIS - No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey fought back to force overtime before falling, 5-4, to No. 8/7 Michigan Saturday night inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Mason Nevers had a career-high three points for the Golden Gophers (18-7-1 overall, 12-3-1 B1G) as they salvaged a point after trailing by a goal entering the third period. Bryce Brodzinski scored his second of the contest with 2:42 remaining in regulation, pushing the Wolverines (13-9-1 overall, 5-8-0 B1G) into the extra session for the second-straight night. The visitors ended the game 49 seconds into overtime, but it was Minnesota that claimed nine of a possible 12 points in the season series as it remains the Big Ten Conference leader.
gophersports.com
Gophers Meeting Purdue for First Time This Season on Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (9-10, 2-6 B1G) is headed to West Lafayette, Ind., for a matchup with Purdue (12-6, 3-5 B1G). The game is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m. CT on B1G+ and can also be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Knies' OT Winner Completes Gophers' Rally
MINNEAPOLIS - Matthew Knies capped a three-point night with the game-winning goal in overtime as the No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team took down No. 8/7 Michigan, 4-3, Friday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. With 8.8 seconds remaining in the extra session and on the power play, Knies...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Bemidji State for 10th Straight Win
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team battled to 4-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center. Minnesota (20-3-2) found the back of the net first for the 10th-straight game after Josefin Bouveng's unassisted first-period goal. Abbey Murphy added to the lead late in the second period with a rising backhander for her 16th goal of the season. Bemidji State (4-21-1) answered shortly after on a power play for their first and only goal of the series. The Gophers' top line added some much-needed insurance after Taylor Heise assisted on Abigail Boreen's goal 23 seconds into the third period. Grace Zumwinkle tallied her NCAA-leading 21st goal of the season late in the third to secure the victory.
gophersports.com
Gophers Slated For Sunday Matinee At Michigan
TV: BTN (Dave Revsine - play by play, Brian Butch - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 157th Meeting (Michigan leads 93-63) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back on the road after a two-game home stint when the Golden Gophers travel to Michigan, Sunday, Jan. 22. Minnesota is just 21-56 against the Wolverines on their home court, but won the last decision at Crisler Center last year. Ben Johnson recorded his first Big Ten win as a collegiate coach on Dec. 11, 2022 in a 75-65 win.
gophersports.com
Gophers Blank Beavers, 7-0
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team won its ninth consecutive game with a 7-0 rout of Bemidji State on Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center. Minnesota's (19-3-2) top-ranked offense set the tone early in game one with a pair of goals from Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise to give the Maroon and Gold a 2-0 after the first. The Gophers tacked on four more goals in the second period from Peyton Hemp, Abbey Murphy, Heise and Zumwinkle to extend the lead. Abigail Boreen tallied her 11th goal in her last nine games late in the third period.
gophersports.com
Purdue's Hot Shooting Propels Boilermakers Past Gophers, 75-56
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 21, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-11, 2-7 B1G) women's basketball team dropped a road contest to Purdue (13-6, 4-5 B1G) 75-56, in West Lafayette. Mara Braun scored 15 points while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 14 points and added four rebounds and three assists. Along...
