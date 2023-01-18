Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
SE Fort Wayne housing development moves closer to construction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Southeast side is set for continued growth as the Roosevelt Reserves subdivision moved one step closer to starting construction Tuesday. Fort Wayne City Council and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved a $5.2 million dollar TIF loan for the project last...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission looks to build on 2022 success
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “It was a good year for the city of Fort Wayne, and a lot of the new development occurred downtown," Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission member Steve Corona said. At a redevelopment meeting, commissioners recapped accomplishments from 2022. Some major ones were the completion of...
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
wfft.com
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier announces campaign for mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman (R-3rd District) officially launched his campaign for mayor on Wednesday. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Didier made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Allen County G.O.P. headquarters. Didier had previously stated his intention to run and...
whatzup.com
Clean Eatz Cafe opening location in Fort Wayne
The 14 Square Shopping Plaza is adding another shop as the highly awaited Clean Eatz Café, a dine-in cafe featuring burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and build-your-own bowls, is slated to open Thursday, Jan. 19. Along with offering fresh food in-house, the national chain also has meal plans. Similar to the...
WANE-TV
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
WOWO News
Didier Officially Enters Mayoral Race In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the political landscape across Fort Wayne continues to be shaken up, one candidate for Mayor says he will step away from another role if elected. Fort Wayne City Councilman, Tom Didier formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday and says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected. The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
wfft.com
Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victims from Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
3 escape house fire on Warsaw Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.
WOWO News
New Haven receives funding to attract remote workers
New Haven, Ind. (WOWO News): New Haven is the first Indiana city to tap into new funding pools created to help them recruit out-of-state workers to Indiana. New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael seeded his program with $50,000 made available through the new legislation. The IEDC tripled that to give the city a total recruitment budget of $200,000.
WOWO News
New accelerated nursing degree program launched
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Students in northeast Indiana interested in a nursing career have a new path to take that would help them earn a degree in 13 months. Parkview Health, Indiana Tech and Huntington University have partnered to launch a new accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
