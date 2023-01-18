Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
fintechfutures.com
US fintechs Core10 and Union Credit secure funding
Two fintech companies in the US – Core10 and Union Credit – have reported funding this week. Core10, which provides lending and account opening products and software development services to community banks in the US, has closed a $6.5 million Series B funding round to support the expansion of its Accrue platform and banking integration services.
Data automation platform Xceptor names Michiel Verhoeven as new CEO
Data automation platform Xceptor has appointed Michiel Verhoeven as its new CEO following the retirement of current CEO Andrew Kouloumbrides. Kouloumbrides has led Xceptor since 2016, driving “significant growth” and overseeing the firm’s expansion into North America. During his tenure, the company has also grown from 18 to almost 250 staff and expanded its client roster from 25 to nearly 100 clients globally.
Oracle Flexcube core banking system gains new takers
Oracle FS has announced its latest quarterly results and new takers of its flagship Flexcube core banking system. The banking tech vendor says it signed licence fees of $27.5 million during the quarter with customers in 19 countries. In India – the home of Flexcube – Aavas Financiers, which specialises...
UK fintech investment & funding round-up: Alveo, Detected, & London House Exchange
FinTech Futures brings you a handy round-up of UK fintechs that are the latest lucky recipients of funding. This week these are Alveo, Detected, and London House Exchange (formerly Property Partner). Alveo, a cloud-based data management, analytics, and Data-as-a-Service provider for the financial services industry, has entered into a definitive...
US fintech Arcus Partners appoints new CTO, Saurabh Bhole
Philadelphia-based fintech Arcus Partners has appointed Saurabh Bhole as its new chief technology officer (CTO) and partner. Bhole brings 15 years’ worth of fintech experience to the role with a focus on Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS). He initially started working with Arcus Partners in 2016 as a cloud technology advisor and has previously held development roles at SunGard, WNS Global Services, Aegis Limited and Teleperformance.
