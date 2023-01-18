Data automation platform Xceptor has appointed Michiel Verhoeven as its new CEO following the retirement of current CEO Andrew Kouloumbrides. Kouloumbrides has led Xceptor since 2016, driving “significant growth” and overseeing the firm’s expansion into North America. During his tenure, the company has also grown from 18 to almost 250 staff and expanded its client roster from 25 to nearly 100 clients globally.

2 DAYS AGO