Winnebago County, WI

wtaq.com

Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

