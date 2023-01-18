Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
wtaq.com
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wtaq.com
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Fox11online.com
Disturbance at Oshkosh middle school stemmed from student discipline, prosecutors say
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Six people arrested at Merrill Middle School allegedly forced their way into the school because they were responding to a 13-year-old being disciplined inside -- leading to "chaos" and a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer were filed...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Rash of Auto Thefts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for suspects involved in a rash of reported auto thefts on the City’s east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, police have started investigations on five stolen...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
wtaq.com
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
Residents displaced following Beaver Dam house fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A fire displaced the residents of a home in Beaver Dam Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 500 block of Stone Street around 8:40 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof and on the second floor as well as...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 62-year-old after he allegedly robbed a bank on GB’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay. According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.
