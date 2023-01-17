Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
iuhoosiers.com
IU Women, Divers Dominate Big Ten Award Cycle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving swept the women's Big Ten weekly awards as part of four total honors for the Hoosiers announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Jan. 18). IU also swept the diving awards as redshirt senior Andrew Capobianco earned his sixth-career Big Ten Diver...
iuhoosiers.com
Teri Moren Sets Indiana Women’s Basketball Win Record As No. 6 IU Beats No. 21 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana head coach picked up her 189th career win as No. 6 Indiana defeated No. 21 Illinois, 83-72, at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. In a tight first quarter, Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) kept the game within one possession as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes connected at the line with 4:15 to go. But it fueled a 9-0 run by the Illini, who held its largest lead of the half with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.
iuhoosiers.com
Preseason Central: Baseball
With the college baseball season just around the corner, the Indiana baseball program and its student-athletes have begun to earn preseason accolades and rankings from the national media outlets. Below is a look at a breakdown of those honor, awards, and rankings. Individual Honors. Phillip Glasser, IF. After 47 starts...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Women’s Soccer Thanks Basten for Her Dedication, Announces Sullivan as New Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Head coach Erwin van Bennekom expresses his gratitude to Emily Basten for her dedication and service to the Indiana women's soccer program while announcing a new addition to his staff in Hannah Sullivan. "Emily has been a support to me and has had a huge influence...
iuhoosiers.com
Road Stretch Begins For No. 6/6 Indiana At No. 21/23 Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana hits the road for its first of three ranked matchups when it faces No. 21/23 Illinois in Champaign. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on B1G+. GAME DAY INFO. #6/6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 B1G) at #21/23 Illinois (14-3, 5-2 B1G) Wednesday,...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Tennis Set for Road Match at Middle Tennessee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– After a 2-0 weekend to start the season, Indiana Men's Tennis is set to hit the court again on Friday, Jan. 20 at Middle Tennessee. This will be the Hoosiers' first road trip of the year, and against a very talented opponent. In the preseason ITA poll, Middle Tennessee was ranked No. 25 nationally. In this week's rankings, they are just outside of the poll, and are receiving votes.
iuhoosiers.com
Jake Gebhardt Named Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Following an outstanding weekend at the Commodore Challenge, Indiana graduate student and distance runner Jake Gebhardt was tabbed the Big Ten's Men's Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18) afternoon. The Sterling, Ill. native raced to a pair of victories...
iuhoosiers.com
#IUBB Media Availability – Jan. 17
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WOODSON: We just went a little longer in terms of you know, trying to really prep and get ready for Wisconsin but our practices are pretty much the same every day in terms of -- you know, and I try to challenge, I think Geronimo -- I challenged right before the Wisconsin game that day, and I thought he responded.
iuhoosiers.com
IUSB Announces New Addition to 2023 Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announces Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I have encountered," Stanton said. "Her size, athleticism and power are a match with our focused effort to increase offensive production. We are proud to add Ella to our exciting and accomplished 2023 class.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Announces Naming Of Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center In Recognition of Major Gift To Women’s Excellence
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Women's Basketball program's newly remodeled and renovated Team Center has a new name – the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women's Basketball Team Center. The new name comes in recognition of a major gift from Sandra Eskenazi in support of the team center project and the...
iuhoosiers.com
Celentano, Morris Earn USMNT Call-Ups
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is kicking off the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle with a pair of Hoosiers. Former Indiana men's soccer student-athletes Roman Celentano and Aidan Morris received their USMNT senior call-ups on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the U.S. Soccer Federation announced. The...
Comments / 0