Bond set for woman accused of fatal DUI crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI crash in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three people […]
Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Found Shot To Death In Street In Jackson
The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was found killed in the street. According to a report from WLBT, on Monday, January 16, police responded to Pinecrest Circle. They received a call about a man lying in the street. The victim was identified as 39-year-old William D. Woods...
Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
WLBT
Suspects named in two fatal shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have identified - and now are searching for - suspects in each of two homicides that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11. Christopher Johnson is suspected of fatally shooting a man in the 3100 block of Charleston Ave. Jackson Police and members...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake
Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
WTOK-TV
Only minor injuries reported when two 18-wheelers collide in Leake Co.
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Only minor injuries were reported after a crash Wednesday morning involving two 18-wheelers. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 25. It happened just before 6 a.m. The highway was blocked and traffic had to be detoured for a while. MHP has not...
Man shot, killed on Pinecrest Circle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The victim has not […]
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WLBT
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
WAPT
2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
WLBT
JPD discovers body lying in street on Pinecrest Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who killed a man and left his body in the street. Monday, January 16, JPD responded to Pinecrest Circle regarding an unresponsive man lying in the street. The victim’s name is William D. Woods, 39. Detectives...
Multiple people arrested after police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple people were arrested after a police chase in Jackson on Monday, January 16. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle led them on a brief chase. The pursuit ended near Terry Road […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
WLBT
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
WAPT
Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road. According to the Hinds County coroner, William D. Wood, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators said officers responded to the scene after a concerned...
kicks96news.com
DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake
ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25. RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench...
