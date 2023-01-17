Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
High-speed chase that started on Mississippi interstate ends with crash. One in custody, another sent to hospital.
One person is in custody, and another was sent to the hospital after a police chase involving multiple police agencies. Officials with the Madison Police Department attempted a traffic stop when they identified a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses
A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
WAPT
Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
mageenews.com
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of...
WAPT
JPD arrest teenager, charged for multiple armed robberies
Jackson police has arrested a teen on multiple felony crimes. According to JPD, Khaliaya Williams, 18, was arrested and charged for armed robberies at a Shell Gas Station on Jan. 14, a Dollar General on Jan. 15 and a second Dollar General on Jan. 16. Williams was also charged with...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours
On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D's Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D's. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved
Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
WAPT
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
WLBT
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee has been convicted for fraudulently obtaining thousands in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating laws and...
Mississippi woman convicted for wire fraud, obtaining more than $50,000 in grant funds meant to invest in the arts in Jackson
A former City of Jackson employee was convicted today for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating Title 18,...
