Columbia, MS

mageenews.com

Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession

Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December. JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield. Holifield died following a reported...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Hattiesburg home invasion case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday, January 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue. He’s also […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours

On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D's Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D's. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 19. Hattiesburg police said Joseph Taylor, 27, tried to steal a catalytic converter off a truck in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 42. Police said he ran […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff make arrest in Friday afternoon shooting

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 1:00pm on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie. Deputies arrived to find a adult male who had been shot once in the abdomen laying in the front yard. The victim’s father was the reported shooter and was taken into custody by deputies on the scene without incident.
JONES COUNTY, MS
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 42

Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

