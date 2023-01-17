Read full article on original website
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of...
Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshall...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December. JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield. Holifield died following a reported...
Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
Man wanted in Hattiesburg home invasion case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday, January 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue. He’s also […]
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours
On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D's Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D's. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
Police: Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 19. Hattiesburg police said Joseph Taylor, 27, tried to steal a catalytic converter off a truck in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 42. Police said he ran […]
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
Jones County Sheriff make arrest in Friday afternoon shooting
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 1:00pm on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie. Deputies arrived to find a adult male who had been shot once in the abdomen laying in the front yard. The victim’s father was the reported shooter and was taken into custody by deputies on the scene without incident.
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Mississippi attorney arrested in case involving former Ole Miss, NFL player
The case involving former Ole Miss star and NFL player Jarrell Powe has already seen surprising twists and turns as a county official from Powe’s home county has been arrested. Cooper Leggett, 40, the county attorney serving the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, was arrested on a conspiracy charge...
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
