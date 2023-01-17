CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.

MADISON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO