All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses
A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
WAPT
JPD arrest teenager, charged for multiple armed robberies
Jackson police has arrested a teen on multiple felony crimes. According to JPD, Khaliaya Williams, 18, was arrested and charged for armed robberies at a Shell Gas Station on Jan. 14, a Dollar General on Jan. 15 and a second Dollar General on Jan. 16. Williams was also charged with...
WAPT
Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
mageenews.com
Former City of Jackson Employee Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former City of Jackson Employee Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi. Jackson, Miss. –...
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
WLBT
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
WLBT
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred before 9 a.m. Sunday morning in an apartment complex in Clinton. According to Captain Josh Frazier with the Clinton Police Department, CPD received a call about a man sitting in a vehicle wearing a ski mask early Sunday morning. When an...
WLBT
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee has been convicted for fraudulently obtaining thousands in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating laws and...
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
High-speed chase that started on Mississippi interstate ends with crash. One in custody, another sent to hospital.
One person is in custody, and another was sent to the hospital after a police chase involving multiple police agencies. Officials with the Madison Police Department attempted a traffic stop when they identified a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.
WAPT
Former constituent services manager for the City of Jackson pleads guilty to wire fraud
JACKSON, Miss. — A former City of Jackson employee was convicted today for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved
Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
WLBT
Suspects named in two fatal shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have identified - and now are searching for - suspects in each of two homicides that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11. Christopher Johnson is suspected of fatally shooting a man in the 3100 block of Charleston Ave. Jackson Police and members...
WLBT
Protesters call for federal investigation into deadly shooting of Jackson man by Capitol Police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members and a Jackson pastor are pushing for a federal investigation into the killing of a Jackson man by Capitol Police, an incident that happened nearly five months ago. Even now, little has been released to the public about the circumstances surrounding 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis’...
Mississippi woman convicted for wire fraud, obtaining more than $50,000 in grant funds meant to invest in the arts in Jackson
A former City of Jackson employee was convicted today for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating Title 18,...
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County
According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
Comments / 3