WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
WAPT
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
Update | Suspect in deadly South Sacramento board and care facility stabbing identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say they suspect 59-year-old Glen Doherty fatally stabbed a 59-year-old male victim. Both men were residents at the board and care facility on the 6300 Block of Orange Ave. Doherty was booked into Sacramento County Jail on murder charges and is...
Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect
SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
goldcountrymedia.com
Father of Loomis High School wrestling coach killed in car accident
Kenneth Anderson and his daughter, Rachel Anderson, a Del Oro Lady Eagle Wrestling coach, were struck Monday on a walk in a Loomis crosswalk by a vehicle that ran a stop sign, according to a statement released by the Del Oro wrestling team, on Jan. 20. Rachel Anderson suffered significant...
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
Two arrested for Jackson homicide on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened on Shirley Avenue on December 31, 2022. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 36-year-old Robert Epps, was shot five times at the location. He died from his injuries. According to Brown, Epps’ […]
Police arrest man suspected of robbing McClatchy High School students
(KTXL) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of robbing students near McClatchy High School on Dec. 19, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that they identified Keavie Letoria Young Jr, 18, as one of the suspects and “obtained a felony arrest warrant for him.” In December, McClatchy Principal Andrea […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Found Shot To Death In Street In Jackson
The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was found killed in the street. According to a report from WLBT, on Monday, January 16, police responded to Pinecrest Circle. They received a call about a man lying in the street. The victim was identified as 39-year-old William D. Woods...
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County
According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
