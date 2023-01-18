Read full article on original website
kcstudio.org
Kansas City Museum Announces Stage II of Ambitious Restoration
Site plan of the Kansas City Museum property showing future projects (Kansas City Museum) Artists continue to play a prominent role, including a Skyspace commission from James Turrell. The Kansas City Museum has announced plans for Stage II of a multi-year project to restore its 3.5-acre property on Gladstone Boulevard,...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
New and coming-soon businesses to Kansas City
As KC continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
insideradio.com
Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.
Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Yes, the Kansas City Zoo Wants You to Name Their Baby Girl Rhino
There's a new rare baby rhino that was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo and now they're allowing you to come up with a name for her. As we shared a week or two ago, a rare endangered rhino was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo. Earlier this week, there was the most rhino gender reveal ever announcing that this new little (but yet big) one is a girl.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
Overland Park rolls out new glass recycling program
The City of Overland Park has partnered with Ripple Glass to provide glass recycling at six apartment complexes.
Johnson County winners claim $1M raffle prize, $1M Mega Millions prize
Two people claimed million dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.
Spring opening planned for apartments at former Olathe library site
The Olathe apartment project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC.
She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
One person has died Monday after a house fire near N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.
AOL Corp
Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19
William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
Kansas City, Kansas hot sauce returns for 20th season of ‘Hot Ones’ YouTube show
The "Da Bomb Beyond Insanity" hot sauce made in Kansas City, Kansas will return for the YouTube talk show "Hot Ones" for its 20th season.
