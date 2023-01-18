There's a new rare baby rhino that was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo and now they're allowing you to come up with a name for her. As we shared a week or two ago, a rare endangered rhino was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo. Earlier this week, there was the most rhino gender reveal ever announcing that this new little (but yet big) one is a girl.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO