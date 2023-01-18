ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcstudio.org

Kansas City Museum Announces Stage II of Ambitious Restoration

Site plan of the Kansas City Museum property showing future projects (Kansas City Museum) Artists continue to play a prominent role, including a Skyspace commission from James Turrell. The Kansas City Museum has announced plans for Stage II of a multi-year project to restore its 3.5-acre property on Gladstone Boulevard,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Yes, the Kansas City Zoo Wants You to Name Their Baby Girl Rhino

There's a new rare baby rhino that was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo and now they're allowing you to come up with a name for her. As we shared a week or two ago, a rare endangered rhino was born recently at the Kansas City Zoo. Earlier this week, there was the most rhino gender reveal ever announcing that this new little (but yet big) one is a girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste

A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
AOL Corp

Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19

William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy