Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO