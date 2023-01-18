Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensIslamorada, FL
Related
SpaceNews.com
Space Florida shrugs off loss of Terran Orbital factory
WASHINGTON — Terran Orbital’s decision not to build a large satellite factory in Florida is only a minor setback for the state’s efforts to grow the space industry’s presence in the state and to expand beyond launch, according to one official. In a recent call with...
usf.edu
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
usf.edu
A major environmental summit urges focus on the challenge of climate change in Southwest Florida
A major regional climate conference brought together a diverse collection of people and their ideas to work together to find a sustainable way of life in the future despite some differing beliefs how to get from here to there. Dozens of community members from environmental nonprofits, academia, community groups, and...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it’s too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. “It’s going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
usf.edu
Land deals could aid the Florida Wildlife Corridor
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and...
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Florida still celebrates 3 Confederate holidays
Florida celebrates 21 state holidays or special observances, but three of the days on the calendar honor or celebrate people from the Confederate side of the Civil War.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
proclaimerscv.com
Families Considering Leaving Florida for More LGBTQ-Friendly Locations- Due to Cultural Laws
Several LGBTQ families feel differently and are thinking of leaving the state because of discrimination, even as many families are joyfully migrating to Florida for the warmer climate and fewer pandemic regulations. Take Robby Price as an example. 7 years ago, Price and Jordan Letschert, also known as Papa and...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
floridapolitics.com
Florida education leaders say results validate school reopening, shift from Common Core
'Students need to see how math works and what it looks like in the real world.'. As Florida’s new education standards go into effect, state officials want transparency about progress in real time. They want to continue to climb in national rankings. And they want an end to the confusing math curriculum that left many parents angry at Common Core.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities
(The Center Square) — The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Comments / 0