How can the Boston Celtics improve in the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How can the Boston Celtics improve in the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season? The ball club has the option of working with what they already have on the roster in terms of getting healthier and more connected, with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla getting more comfortable with his job and adding new tricks to his bag.

Some change can also come with making a move on the trade market, whether a minor trade around the margins or maybe something bigger if the need arises. The buyout and overseas leagues also represent options for Boston to explore if they want to put the finishing touches on a team that already looks like a contender.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast recently put together a video exploring this topic and were joined by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer for part of the conversation.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

