Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami
Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion. Aston’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market, with an eye-watering $59 million price tag attached. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. This is the company’s first penthouse...
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
Aston Martin DBS 770 Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note. Aston...
BBC
Aston Martin: New jobs in Gaydon ahead of sports cars launch
Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching its next generation of sports cars. The jobs for technicians will be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire. It will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000
According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Andrew Tate’s Luxury, Exotic Cars Have Been Seized
Romanian authorities took 15 cars from his Bucharest home…. According to several reports, Romanian authorities descended on controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest, seizing 15 of his luxury and exotic cars and other property. The reported value of the items seized was a whopping $3.9 million USD. That’s quite the haul.
Bentley Continental GT/GTC Facelift Spy Photos
Introduced in 2018, the current Bentley Continental GT was due for a mid-cycle refresh. Now in its sixth year, we've seen some limited edition cars but no substantial changes to the company's most sporting model. However, this week we spotted a new version of the car, and while it appears the refresh will be minor, it's enough to keep the Continental au courant.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
3 Reliable Midsize Hybrid SUVs That Are Worth the Money
Midsize hybrid SUVs are ideal for families that drive long distances. Here are some of the most reliable midsize hybrid SUVs. The post 3 Reliable Midsize Hybrid SUVs That Are Worth the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Lamborghini Huracan STO Vs. Audi RS3 Race Proves How Far Hot Hatchbacks Have Come
The performance of cars has changed dramatically over the past few decades. What was once considered supercar performance is now relatively achievable in modern sports cars, and even further, modern performance cars are getting closer to matching other modern supercars. The progress made is more than noticeable since modified compact cars now put the hurt on serious supercars with little more than tunes and tires. And the ultimate compact - the Audi RS3, which has beaten many larger competitors - is more than capable of going toe to toe with the big dogs.
torquenews.com
Ford F-150 Transmission Leak Warning
Does your Ford F-150 have an ongoing transmission leak problem? Find out now about common leak points that are often misdiagnosed. Nothing says frustration quite like having a garage floor-staining transmission leak that despite having been at the dealership for repairs, continues to reappear. Worse yet, you’ve spent a significant amount of money to have the problem fixed and you are beginning to wonder why the service department is failing to solve your transmission issue.
wtaj.com
Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings
It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that’s likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included...
