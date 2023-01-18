What Is Strict Product Liability? Definition & Examples

What Do You Need to Prove in a Strict Product Liability Claim?

If you are injured by a defective product, strict product liability laws enable you to pursue a claim for compensation.

Strict liability rules make it easier for you to hold a manufacturer accountable for a dangerous product, but they do not necessarily mean the manufacturer is going to be held responsible for your injuries in all situations.

This guide to strict product liability rules helps you understand what you must prove and what types of compensation you could be entitled to if a product hurts you.

What Is Strict Product Liability?

Strict product liability rules allow victims who are hurt by defective products to pursue claims for compensation without showing negligence or intentional wrongdoing.

In most personal injury or tort cases, a plaintiff must prove either that a defendant acted unreasonably carelessly or did something wrong on purpose that resulted in harm. Strict liability rules enable plaintiffs to obtain money for damages without proving these elements of a case.

Product manufacturers can be held responsible any time they release items to the public that directly cause harm, even if they didn’t engage in any specific actions (or inactions) that led to the problems occurring.

This legal doctrine exists for a number of reasons, including the fact that it forces manufacturers to be more careful about the products they release and it makes it easier for victims to recover compensation when products hurt them.

What Do You Need to Prove in a Strict Product Liability Claim?

While strict product liability makes it easier to prove a manufacturer should be held accountable for defective products, this does not mean companies are always held responsible any time someone is hurt using an item they produce.

There are several key elements of a products liability claim plaintiffs must prove in order to be entitled to monetary damages. These include the following:

The product was unreasonably unsafe at the time it was sold

The seller expected that consumers would use the product without any further modifications

The product was used as intended

The product caused the plaintiff to suffer harm as a direct and foreseeable result of problems with the product

The plaintiff can be compensated for the harm experienced

Often, expert witnesses are required to help prove certain elements of a strict liability claim. An experienced products liability lawyer can assist plaintiffs in making the strongest case possible to recover compensation.

Examples of Product Liability Claims

There are many different things that can go wrong with products, but most product liability claims arise as a result of one of the following types of problems.

Design defects: This means there was a problem with the product before manufacturing even began. It was designed in such a way that it was inherently dangerous when used as intended.

This means there was a problem with the product before manufacturing even began. It was designed in such a way that it was inherently dangerous when used as intended. Manufacturing defects: This means a problem arose during the production of the product.

This means a problem arose during the production of the product. Marketing defects: This could mean that there were problems with instructions or with the way the product was advertised to consumers (for example, the marketing material may have downplayed its dangers).

This could mean that there were problems with instructions or with the way the product was advertised to consumers (for example, the marketing material may have downplayed its dangers). Failure to warn: This occurs when a manufacturer doesn’t provide proper notification about the inherent risks of its products.

This occurs when a manufacturer doesn’t provide proper notification about the inherent risks of its products. Breach of warranty: In this case, a product fails to live up to express or implied guarantees made by the manufacturer.

Almost any type of product can have problems and potentially lead to a product liability lawsuit. Some common examples of product liability claims include:

Defective airbags in vehicles that explode and send metal into the vehicle when an accident happens

Hip replacement devices that break apart inside of patients and cause serious health problems

Baby formula that contains dangerous bacterias that makes infants sick

Drugs with unexpected side effects that manufacturers fail to warn about

In these and other product liability claims, plaintiffs can make their case either by showing the manufacturer should be held strictly liable for losses or by some other legal theory such as a negligent failure to provide warning of the dangers of the product.

Defenses to Strict Product Liability

Manufacturers have the right to defend themselves even in strict product liability claims. There are a number of possible defenses they could raise including the following:

The plaintiff used the product improperly and not in the way a reasonable consumer would use it

The plaintiff knew of the dangers of the product and assumed the risk by using it anyway

The utility of the product outweighs the risk of harm it carries

Another person or event was the actual direct cause of injury, such as a seller modifying the product prior to sale

If a victim is partly responsible for the harm they experienced, they may still be able to recover partial compensation if their state follows comparative negligence rules. Under these rules, a plaintiff can receive partial payment for damages equal to the percentage of fault attributed to the defendant. If a defendant was 60% to blame for $100,000 in losses, the defendant could be required to pay $60,000.

In other states, contributory negligence rules apply and prevent plaintiffs from recovering damages if they bear any responsibility for their own injuries. A product liability lawyer can help you to determine if these rules apply where you live.

Alternatives to Strict Liability

While you can pursue a claim under strict product liability laws if a defective product harms you, you do not have to make this legal argument alone. You can also present other theories of your case, which means giving the court multiple possible arguments for why a defendant should be responsible for compensating you.

For example, while you don’t have to prove negligence, you can choose to do so if you have evidence showing a manufacturer was unreasonably careless in the design or manufacturing of a product.

An experienced product liability lawyer can help you to identify the strongest legal arguments you can make to maximize your chances of recovering compensation for losses.

Who Can Be Sued Under Strict Product Liability Laws?

A product’s manufacturer can obviously be sued when there is a problem with a product. But you can also bring a product liability claim against others responsible for getting the dangerous item into your hands. This can include:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Retailers

In many cases, it makes sense to pursue a claim against multiple parties to maximize the chances there will be funds to provide full recovery.

Compensation for a Defective Product

You can pursue a claim for compensation for all losses resulting from a defective product. Some types of losses you should be compensated for include the following:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

When a product defect causes fatalities, surviving family members and/or the deceased person’s estate can also make a claim for wrongful death.

Getting Help from a Product Liability Lawyer

A product liability lawyer can help you decide if you should pursue a claim under strict product liability law. Your attorney can also help you gather the evidence needed to prove your case. Contact an attorney as soon as possible to get help so you can get the compensation you deserve.

